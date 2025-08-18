Construction on Canadian National’s Logistics Hub in Channahon will begin soon

A top-down map of where the Canadian National Chicago Logistics Hub is proposed for. (Michael Urbanec)

Construction on Canadian National’s Chicago Logistics Hub intermodal facility will begin in the coming weeks, according to the village of Channahon.

The Chicago Logistics Hub is a two-part project that will create a train-truck intermodal facility serviced by the Canadian National rail line before the buildout of a traditional logistics and business park, according to the release.

That park will be located nearby north of U.S. Route 6 across from Aux Sable Liquid Products and LyondellBasell.

The traditional logistics and business park will have to go through the village for review and approval according to the release.

That process will include submissions by Canadian National and their consultants, review by village staff and consultants, public meetings, review by the village planning and zoning commission, and approval by the village trustees.

Canadian National is allowed to begin construction without the village’s approval because it has federal preemption, which overrides state and local laws that would require rail facilities to seek permitting or pre-approval for construction work, according to the release.

Federal preemption applies only to the intermodal facility portion.

Canadian National said earthwork and drainage work will run during summer and fall, with full construction beginning in 2026 and the facility operating by 2027, according to the release.

The rest of the project can only begin once it has approval from the village.

The village also said the exact designs of traffic routing have yet to be finalized, and it has traffic consultants reviewing and providing input to Canadian National’s traffic studies.

These studies are also being reviewed by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Channahon is working with Minooka, Morris, the Grundy Economic Development Council, Grundy County, IDOT and members of law enforcement and fire protection districts to ensure everyone is aware of the project’s impact.

Those interested in attending public meetings can get additional information on them by visiting the village website at channahon.org, and sign up for news alerts at channahon.org/alerts. More information is also available at https://channahon.org/400/Chicago-Logistics-Hub.