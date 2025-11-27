Shaw Local

Prairie Singers presenting holiday concerts in Grundy, LaSalle counties

The Prairie Singers performed Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at the Streator Public Library. They will perform again Sunday, April 7, at the First Congregational United Church in Marseilles.

The Prairie Singers seen here performing at the Streator Public Library in 2024. The church concerts will have a free will offering. (Derek Barichello)

By Judy Harvey

Join the Prairie Singers as they celebrate the season with a heartwarming blend of secular and sacred music that captures the spirit of Christmas.

This year marks the group’s 38th concert series, and it invites the public to experience the joy of the season at its four concert performances:

• 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, Prairie Creek Public Library, Dwight

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, United Methodist Church, Morris

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Seneca

• 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, St. Columba Catholic Church, Ottawa

The Dwight Public Library concert is free and open to the public but reservations are required. Call the library at 815-584-3061.

The church concerts will have a freewill offering.

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.