Sen. Rezin and Meridian donate 100 turkeys to help families at Thanksgiving

State Sen. Sue Rezin. R-Morris, recently joined Meridian of Illinois to donate 100 Thanksgiving turkeys to the Voluntary Action Center of Northern Illinois (VAC), to help local residents get a holiday meal this Thanksgiving.

The donated turkeys will be prepared by the VAC and delivered through the Meals on Wheels program to about 200 residents across DeKalb County.

“Thanksgiving is a time to support our neighbors and lift up the people who need us most,” Rezin said in a news release. “This donation will help provide warm holiday meals to residents who might otherwise go without, and I am grateful for the chance to give back.”

The VAC of Northern Illinois serves residents throughout DeKalb and LaSalle counties and works year-round to address food insecurity, provide accessible transportation, and support seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Meals on Wheels is one of the VAC’s most relied upon programs, especially during the holiday season, Rezin’s office said.

“The Voluntary Action Center does incredible work to serve seniors, individuals with disabilities, and families facing food insecurity,” Rezin stated in the release. “I appreciate everything they do for DeKalb and LaSalle counties, and I am proud to support their mission during the holiday season. I am also thankful for Meridian’s commitment to helping our communities.”

The meals will be prepared in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, with VAC staff and Meals on Wheels drivers delivering them directly to residents throughout DeKalb County.