Channahon-Minooka Rotary names Minooka High’s Elias Heabel November Student of the Month

The Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club named senior Elias Heabel, son of Ben and Rebecca Williams of Channahon, “Student of the Month” for November.

Elias maintains a 4.05 grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale). He has achieved honor roll each semester of school, is a member of the National Honor Society, and was named all-conference for Scholastic Bowl. He has participated in the musical, marching band, and jazz band, and has played on both the soccer and lacrosse teams. Outside of school, Elias coaches soccer at the Park District and participates in lacrosse with Team One and Shred Thread.

Science Teacher Ms. Jamie Fisher nominated Elias.

“Elias is a senior student in my dual credit, Biology 146 class. He is an exceptional student academically. He has taken many dual credit and AP-level classes. In addition, he is very knowledgeable about environmental science issues and is a hard-working student. I have seen him working in the pollinator garden. He is a leader both in and out of the classroom,” said Ms. Jamie Fisher in a news release.

When asked about why service to the community is important, Elias shared, “I believe that through service, many people can be helped and the overall community can become a more accepting and safer place where all can feel welcome. High school students can make a difference by banding together to form acts of service.”

Elias plans to attend college, play collegiate lacrosse, and major in environmental science with aspirations of working at a national park.