The Shop by Acumen Motorsports opens in Downtown Morris

Morris Building and Zoning Officer Bill Martin, Acumen Motorsport owners Doug and Patricia Grunnet, Operations Manager Herb Wyeth, Deb Wyeth, Morris Community Affairs Officer Stan Knudson, and Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen celebrate the new downtown business with a Chamber ribbon cutting Oct. 9. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

There’s a new shop and community space for auto enthusiasts in Downtown Morris, and it’s called The Shop by Acumen Motorsports at 902 Liberty St.

The Shop is owned by Doug and Patricia Gunnet and managed by Herb Wyeth, found of MOrris Cruise Night.

It specializes in car storage, DIY service memberships, track day events, and clinics focusing on subjects ranging from basic automotive knowledge to advanced vehicle build and set up. The Shop is also building Cobra replicas that will be for sale upon completion.

“Acumen Motorsport is a motorsport facility dedicated to auto enthusiasts with all levels of experience and interest. A facility where members of the car community can come together,” Patricia Grunnet said in a news release.

The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art automotive equipment including lifts, tire equipment, hand tools and support equipment. It also has Wi-Fi, a security system, sprinkler system, heated storage and a climate-controlled membership lounge.

“Whatever your interest, Acumen Motorsport offers you a community of like-minded enthusiasts with which to actively pursue your passion,” Doug Grunnet said.

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the facility Thursday, Oct. 9 with the Acumen team, city officials, and Chamber members.

The Shop is accessible 24/7 for members. DIY hours are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. For more information on membership or to just be part of the Acumen Motorsport community email info@acumenmotorsport.com, call 815-674-5546 or 815-405-9640, and follow Acumen on social media.

“The Shop by Acumen Motorsport is awe-inducing to not only car guys, but to anyone who walks inside. The facility is gorgeous and makes the community of car enthusiasts accessible to anyone with all experience to none. It is an amazing investment in our downtown and we are excited to get to call them neighbors of the Chamber as well!” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.