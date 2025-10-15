Coal City Theatre Department presents ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

The Coal City High School Theatre Department will present “The Play That Goes Wrong” starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, with additional performances at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St.
On the night of his engagement party, Charles Haversham is found unresponsive in his private quarters, according to a Tuesday news release. Haversham isn’t breathing and there’s no heartbeat, and he was alive just hours earlier.
“Never was there a man with more zest for life than Charles Haversham,” his maid, Perkins, said in the news release.
The news release said “The Play That Goes Wrong” is a hilarious, fast-paced comedy following the members of the fictional Cornley Drama Society as they perform a murder mystery play, “The Murder at Haversham Manor.”
According to the news release, everything that can go wrong does go wrong for the cast of over-the-top characters and the crew supporting them behind the scenes and on-stage.
The play within a play features a cast of over-the-top characters that will keep audiences laughing from opening to close.
“This year’s fall play is quite different from what audiences have seen in the past few seasons,” said Jack Micetich, Coal City Theatre Department’s director. This particular cast has not had the experience of performing at the comedic level that equates to the writing of ‘The Play That Goes Wrong.’ Comedy is not easy. Our students have been putting in an incredible amount of time, creativity and energy on this production in order to make the humor feel effortless and the story compelling."
The 13-member cast is comprised of Mason Hamilton as Chris Bean/Inspector Carter, Julian Micetich as Johnathan Harris/Thomas Colleymoore, Theo Fritz as Robert Grove/Thomas Colleymoore, Brody D’Orazio as Max Bennett/Cecil Haversham/Arthur the Gardener, Gabby VanDuyne as Denise Tyde/Perkins, Charlotte Banks as Sandra Wilkinson/Florence Colleymore, Aubrey Gunwald as Annie Twiloil, Austin Harding as Trevor and Cora Armstrong, Alex Carlson, Lexi Dearth, Maxx Kramer and Jordan Olson as the acting stage crew.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/CCTheatreDept or purchase at the door. All sales at the door are cash-only.