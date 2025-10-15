Upon his arrival at Haversham Manor, Inspector Carter, played by Mason Hamilton, is greeted by Thomas and Florence Colleymoore, played by Theo Fritz and Charlotte Banks. The inspector has been called to investigate the death of Charles Haversham, played by Julian Micetich. The story is told in Coal City Theatre Department’s fall play production of “The Play That Goes Wrong.” (Photo provided by the Coal City Theatre Department)

The Coal City High School Theatre Department will present “The Play That Goes Wrong” starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, with additional performances at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St.

On the night of his engagement party, Charles Haversham is found unresponsive in his private quarters, according to a Tuesday news release. Haversham isn’t breathing and there’s no heartbeat, and he was alive just hours earlier.

“Never was there a man with more zest for life than Charles Haversham,” his maid, Perkins, said in the news release.

The news release said “The Play That Goes Wrong” is a hilarious, fast-paced comedy following the members of the fictional Cornley Drama Society as they perform a murder mystery play, “The Murder at Haversham Manor.”

Who done it? Charles Haversham has been murdered. Who killed the philanthropist? Find out this weekend in the Coal City Performing Arts Center as Coal City Theatre Department presents “The Play That Goes Wrong,” the funniest play you will ever see starring [from left} Theo Fritz, Gabby VanDuyne and Mason Hamilton. (Photo provided by the Coal City Theatre Department)

According to the news release, everything that can go wrong does go wrong for the cast of over-the-top characters and the crew supporting them behind the scenes and on-stage.

The play within a play features a cast of over-the-top characters that will keep audiences laughing from opening to close.

“This year’s fall play is quite different from what audiences have seen in the past few seasons,” said Jack Micetich, Coal City Theatre Department’s director. This particular cast has not had the experience of performing at the comedic level that equates to the writing of ‘The Play That Goes Wrong.’ Comedy is not easy. Our students have been putting in an incredible amount of time, creativity and energy on this production in order to make the humor feel effortless and the story compelling."

Does Cecil Haversham, played by Brody D’Orazio, know who killed his brother Charles? Maybe his brother’s closest friend Thomas Colleymoore, played by Theo Fritz, knows. Find out who killed Charles when you attend Coal CIty Theatre Department’s production of “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Oct. 16, 18 and 19 in the Coal City Performing Arts Center. (Photo provided by the Coal City Theatre Department)

The 13-member cast is comprised of Mason Hamilton as Chris Bean/Inspector Carter, Julian Micetich as Johnathan Harris/Thomas Colleymoore, Theo Fritz as Robert Grove/Thomas Colleymoore, Brody D’Orazio as Max Bennett/Cecil Haversham/Arthur the Gardener, Gabby VanDuyne as Denise Tyde/Perkins, Charlotte Banks as Sandra Wilkinson/Florence Colleymore, Aubrey Gunwald as Annie Twiloil, Austin Harding as Trevor and Cora Armstrong, Alex Carlson, Lexi Dearth, Maxx Kramer and Jordan Olson as the acting stage crew.

To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/CCTheatreDept or purchase at the door. All sales at the door are cash-only.