Minooka High recognizes students of the term

Minooka Community High School has named its Students of the Term for the first quarter of the 2025-26 school year.

Honorees are freshman David Loudlar, freshman Ava Foster, junior Cashton Marlow, senior Abigail Fish, junior Tyler Firlit, freshman Julianna Bain, sophomore Antonella Berthalet, senior Allison Devereux, sophomore Amari Abdulghani, and Linda Rivera.

These awards recognize one student from each department based on nominations by teachers and staff to celebrate their efforts and accomplishments, according to a Friday news release.