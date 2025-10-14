Man wanted in Vermillion County captured in Grundy County after chase and drone search

Cameron Cudney, 32, Oakwood, who was arrested in Gardner on Friday after leading police on a chase. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Sheriff's Office)

Cameron Cudney, 32, of Oakwood, was captured and arrested Friday by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office after he led them on a chase after he failed to yield while turning onto Illinois Route 47 from Interstate 55.

Cudney was driving a black Mercedes sedan and nearly caused a crash with a police car while trying to flee, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cudney provided the false identity of George. R. Snow, and police said he was extremely nervous. He was a wanted fugitive with no-bond warrants in Lawrence, Vermillion and Ogle counties for burglary, criminal damage to property, and aggravated fleeing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cudney had disguises inside the vehicle with him, along with what they suspect was drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cudney refused to comply with commands when stopped the first time, rolling up his window before fleeing southbound on Illinois Route 47, striking stop strips but continuing at speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police said they lost sight of the vehicle due to traffic conditions.

Sheriff’s deputies coordinated with the Danville Police Department to identify Cudney, and the Danville Police said Cudney could be armed and was known to wear a ghillie suit to evade capture. A ghillie suit is camouflage clothing designed to resemble the background environment, often to look like foiliage.

The vehicle was located by a cellphone ping, which placed it in a cornfield near Goodfarm Road and Old Mazon Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers used a drone, finding the vehicle 80 yards into the standing corn, though the vehicle was unoccupied, according to the sheriff’s office. Officers found three grams of methamphetamine and a meth pipe in the driver’s side door, according to the sheriff’s office. Police impounded the vehicle.

Police found Cudney using thermal imaging, finding him walking through an adjacent field. He fled again but was quickly apprehended and found in possession of $10,296 in cash, which police believe is related to an ongoing burglary investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. He did not have any weapons, the sheriff’s office said.

Cudney is being held in the Grundy County Jail with charges of obstructing justice, driving with a suspended license, aggravated fleeing, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police also seized the $10,296 in cash as potential evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.