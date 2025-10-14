Shaw Local

Channahon police investigating hit and run, driver fled after hitting dog

A dog died from its injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Channahon on Saturday, Oct. 11. (Stock image)

By Michael Urbanec

The Channahon Police Department said it is investigating a hit-and-run incident from 6:42 p.m. Saturday after a driver hit a dog and fled.

The dog died from its injuries. The incident occurred on South Center Street between West Pine and West Bluff streets.

An eye witness told police that the vehicle was a black pickup truck heading north on South Center Street toward U.S. Route 6, and it should have light front passenger side damage near the headlight.

Anyone with information should call the Channahon Police Department at 815-467-2112.

