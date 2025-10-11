Grundy Bank’s Lights, Camera, Save video contest begins

Grundy Bank is accepting submissions for its annual “Lights, Camera, Save!” video contest.

The contest is organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation, and it’s a national competition that encourages teens to use videos to share the value of sound money management to help set their peers on a strong financial path.

“Lights, Camera, Save! gives students a chance to showcase their creativity, explore how to manage money wisely, and share what they’ve learned with their peers,” said Ava Terry, Marketing Director at Grundy Bank. ”Financial literacy is essential for a successful future, and we’re thrilled to be part of a contest that reinforces that message for our teen community. The earlier they learn these lessons, the better prepared they’ll be.”

Participants must be between the ages of 13 and 18, and the video must be 30 seconds or less. The video should be about using money wisely. Participants can submit a link to the video along with a completed entry form to Grundy Bank by Nov. 30.

Grundy Bank will host the first round of judging and select a winner to compete at the national level for one of three cash prizes: $10,000 for first place, $5,000 for second place, and $2,500 for third place.

National contestants will face off head-to-head in the first round of judging on the American Bankers Association Instagram page, where audience engagement helps determine which videos advance to the second round of national judging.

Videos are judged on their quality, message, content and how well they meet the criteria outlined in the rules.

For more information, visit grundy.bank.