Minooka Community High School invites local veterans to join them for breakfast and an assembly on Nov. 11

Minooka Community High School is honoring local veterans and invites them to join the school at 8 a.m. for breakfast at the south campus at 26655 West Eames Street or at 10:18 a.m. at the Central Campus at 301 S. Wabena Ave.

Those interested can register using this form. Anyone with questions can call 815-521-4108 or email aseidel@mchs.net.

MCHS is also asking members of the community to help update the schools Military Honor Wall before the assembly on Nov. 11. Students’ families were asked to send a picture of a fmaily member or members to honor their family who are, or have served in the armed forces.

“As Americans, we have set aside November 11th, Veterans Day, to reflect and remember and honor those who served in the United States Armed Forces,” said Principal Jamie Soliman. “Today, there are approximately 17.6 million veterans living among us. We honor them by teaching younger generations about their sacrifices on our behave. Educators are instrumental to these efforts.”

Those interested can submit photos by emailing aseidel@mchs.net or filling out the aforementioned forms. Hard copies can also be taken into the offices at the schools.