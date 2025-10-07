Stavanger Lutheran Church hosts Norwegian heritage service

The choir sings and a pianist plays during the Norwegian heritage service on Sunday, Oct. 5. (Photo provided by Stavanger Lutheran Church)

The Stavanger Lutheran Church hosted 150 guests on Sunday in rural Seneca for a Norwegian heritage worship service.

The service was held in celebration of the 200th anniversary of Norwegian immigration to the Fox Valley area of Illinois.

The Sunday school children at Stavanger Lutheran in Seneca sing traditional Norwegian songs during the Norwegian heritage service on Sunday, Oct. 5. (Photo provided by Stavanger Lutheran Church)

Retired Norwegian pastors, the Rev. Al Bergh and the Rev. Larry Welin, conducted the service in both Norwegian and English. The church had visitors from across the US and Norway, and they were treated to Norwegian songs by the Stavanger Sunday School children and Norway Heritage Choir led by Judy Watters.

The service’s theme was “Takk for Alt”, or “thanks for everything.”

Stavanger Lutheran Church is located at 2904 N. 32nd Road. Services are held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, September through May, at 9:30 a.m. June through August. Sunday school is available for children of all ages at 9:15 a.m. Sundays.