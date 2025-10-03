Work progressing on Coal City Intermediate School

Contractors are working on reconstructing Coal City Intermediate School, and Maintenance Director Denny Wickiser told the school board Wednesday that things are moving pretty rapidly.

Wickiser said those who drive by can see the skeleton of the roof, and the stage and bleachers are now gone.

“They did find some neat artifacts, old programs from dances and things,” Wickiser said. “I got those and showed them to Mr. Smith, but they were pretty moldy. I’m going to put them in plastic.”

Wickiser said the demolition on the electrical and plumbing is done, and workers have started installing new wiring for an upgraded fire alarm system. He said the project is running on time, even with the late start. The gym floor is about 75% in place.

The chimney hasn’t been touched yet, Wickiser said, but he expects the steel to arrive within the next month. When that happens, there’ll be a crane out in front of the building.

“We did have a downpour, and they did a really good job of damming up the areas where they’re worried about water getting in,” Wickiser said. “The electrical room was 100% fine. The locker room was fine except for a little bit of water.”

The building was evacuated in October 2024 after it was discovered that a crack in the wall was growing, and the bolts in the braces holding the wall together were loose. It was then discovered that the wood trusses on the roof were splitting and twisting.

Superintendent Chris Spencer said back in August that the project is expected to cost around $4.9 million.