Morris Color Guard remembers 9/11 with ceremony

(From left) Commander Robert Dettman with Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley, Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes, and Morris Police Chief Alicia Steffes on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Color Guard held a ceremony Thursday morning at the Sept. 11 Memorial in the parking lot at Runnings, 2655 Sycamore Drive, where Commander Robert Dettman presented Sheriff Ken Briley and Morris Fire and Police Chiefs Tracey and Alicia Steffes with a commemorative flag.

Chaplain Steve Larson led a crowd of first responders, Morris residents, and high school students in prayer while sharing memories from the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

“24 years ago today, 246 people got on an airplane and never made it home,” Larson said. “24 years ago today, 2,606 people went to work and never made it back home. 24 years ago today, 343 firefighters began their morning shifts and never came back home.”

Dettman told the crowd after the ceremony that the Morris Honor Guard is planning a larger ceremony for next year to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.