Grundy County Athlete of the Week: Morris’ Everett Swanson

Morris junior cross country runner Everett Swanson won the online voting for Grundy County Athlete of the Week. He beat out Coal City soccer player Carter Hollis, Minooka soccer player Aldo Escobedo and Seneca golfer Piper Stenzel.

MHN: When did you start running?

Swanson: I started running track in sixth grade at Saratoga. I pretty much always ran the distance events. I ran the 400 a few times, but other than that, it was the distance events.

MHN: What do you like best about cross country?

Swanson: I really like the competitiveness of the sport and the fact that we run as a team. I played other sports growing up, but this is the one I like the best, and it is the sport that I was the best at doing.

MHN: What are your goals this season?

Swanson: Personally, I hope to get in the top 10 at the state meet. Maybe top 5, but definitely top 10. As far as a time, I would say I want to be around 14:25-14:30 [on a three-mile course]. Team-wise, we have a goal of finishing in the top three at state. That would be the best finish by far of any Morris boys team. It feels good to be on a team that may be the best the school has had. Hopefully it gets more guys interested in the sport and more will come out.

MHN: What is your favorite subject in school?

Swanson: I like math, but I am not taking any math courses this year. I guess I will have to say history.

MHN: Do you have a favorite pre-race meal or ritual?

Swanson: Mostly, I try to drink a lot of water to keep myself hydrated during the race. I also like to eat a banana. I don’t want to eat a big meal or anything before a race.

MHN: What is your favorite movie?

Swanson: I would say Gladiator. The first one, definitely. The second one is OK, but the first one is definitely better.