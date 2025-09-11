Morris Hospital commemorates 9/11 with bleacher climb at Morris High School

Morris Police officers make their trek up the bleachers on Thursday, commemorating the efforts of first responders in September 11, 2001. Photo taken on September 11, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

Morris Hospital and YMCA joined local first responders at the bleachers surrounding the Morris Community High School football field to march up and down the bleachers Thursday morning in commemoration of the sacrifice first responders made on September 11, 2001.

Participants did 110 trips up and down the bleachers either individually or in teams of four, with each trip representing one story in the 110 story Twin Towers.

29 people joined the march up and down the bleachers, making for a total of 1,760 trips up and down, accounting for those doing the event individually and in teams.

