Community Pulse: New school year is a fresh start fo teachers and students

On August 13, 2025, Minooka Community High School District 111 (MCHS) welcomed back its 2,868 students for the start of the 2025-2026 school year. The staff and administration expressed great enthusiasm about having students back in the building, noting how the energy of the campuses return as summer break comes to an end.

The reopening of school marks not only a fresh start for students and teachers but also showcases ongoing progress on two major construction projects that will enhance the district’s facilities. At the South Campus, construction crews have successfully installed the walls of the new fieldhouse, and work has begun on the roof. This new facility is designed to support a wide range of athletic programs and community events, providing students with upgraded spaces to train, compete, and gather.

Meanwhile, at the Central Campus, significant advancements have been made on the Career and Technical Education (CTE) addition. The footings for the walls and the underground utilities are now in place, signaling steady progress toward completion. This new addition will expand MCHS’s ability to offer hands-on, career-focused educational opportunities for students, preparing them for the workforce and post-secondary success. Both construction projects are anticipated to be completed by August 2026, aligning with the district’s vision of enhancing educational spaces to meet growing needs.

In addition to the physical growth of the campuses, MCHS continues to build academic opportunities for its students through partnerships with local colleges. At the July Board of Education meeting, Dr. Namuo, President of Joliet Junior College (JJC), presented a proclamation of appreciation to MCHS in recognition of the district’s active participation in the JJC 12X12X12 Dual Credit Initiative. This program allows high school students to earn college credits while still in high school, providing them with a head start on their college education.

Currently, MCHS offers 15 dual credit courses in collaboration with Joliet Junior College, with approximately 700 students enrolled in these programs. The district also offers dual credit courses through the University of St. Francis and Loyola University, expanding the range of college-level classes available to students.

Last year, MCHS students earned over 2,500 college credits through these dual credit programs. This achievement represents significant academic advancement and translates to substantial financial savings for families, potentially exceeding $1 million in college tuition costs. The district’s commitment to providing dual credit opportunities reflects a broader goal of making higher education more accessible and affordable for its community.

As the new school year begins, the excitement within Minooka Community High School District 111 is noticeable. Students and staff alike are looking forward to another year of growth, learning, and achievement—both inside the classrooms and on the construction sites that symbolize the district’s ongoing commitment to excellence.