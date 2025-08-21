Minooka High recognized in U.S. News and World Report’s best high school rankings

Minooka Community High School was recognized on three lists released by U.S. News and World Report’s 2025-26 Best High Schools rankings.

It was ranked 7,114 out of 17,901 schools in the nation, 239 out of 715 in Illinois, and 180 out of 363 in the Chicago metropolitan area.

“We are incredibly proud of this recognition,” said Superintendent Robert Schiffbauer. “Maintaining our strong ranking reflects the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff. Our strong academic curriculum, proficiency and college-readiness of our students is certainly validated by organizations like US News and World Report.”

US News and World Report has been publishing school rankings since 1983, and it identifies the top performing schools in the country with the goal of providing a clear, unbiased picture of how well public schools serve their students.