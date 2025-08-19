Minooka Community High School hosts 2025 Hall of Fame induction

The Minooka Community High School Hall of Fame Class of 2025. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

Minooka Community High School is hosting two induction events for the Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

The first event is after the sophomore game vs. Plainfield Central High School at around 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3. There will be a social gathering after the football game at Aces Garage Bar and Grill, according to the news release.

The second induction is a dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at Aces Garage bar and Grill. Inductees are free and guests cost $50. Tickets may be purchased at https://gofan.co/event/4051172?schoolId=IL15586.

Rooms are blocked for out-of-town guests and inductees at TownPlace Suites and Hampton Inn and Suites in Minooka under “MCHS Hall of Fame.” Those with questions can contact Jon Ryan, Hall of Fame Committee member, at 815-600-9636 or email athletichalloffame@mchs.net.

Inductees

2013 Softball Team: Ali Bagley, Jordan (Larsen) Bauer, Caty Bell, Erin (Rosetto) Boerschig, Caroline Brown, Marissa Burns, Rachel (May) Gaffino, Meghan (Quirk) Genenbacher, Amoree Harkness, Kelli Holstine, Alyssa Hujduk, Lauryn Lewis, Jaclyn Lilek, Mikayla Malone, Sara Novak, Allie (Robinson) Poli, Sarah Schimanski, Kelsey Smith, Faith Thompson, Geraldine Westerhoff, Alexa Zito, and coaches Mark Brown, Amy Saelens, Scott Keers, Ann Rapsky, and Tracy Kwasny

Coach: Ray Liberatore

Special Merit: Bob Tyrell

Individual Athletes: Tim Stevens ’95, Dustin Williams ’01, Nina Simotes ’01, Ashley Jones ‘06