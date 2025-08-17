Megan’s Mission 5K Run and Walk scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13

The Megan's Mission 5K Run/Walk will take place Saturday, Sept. 13. (Photo provided by Megan's Mission Foundation)

The annual Megan’s Mission 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, as part of Coal City’s annual Fall Festival.

Registration for the race is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/IL/CoalCity/MegansMission. Everyone is welcome, from competitive runners to recreational runners and walkers, people with strollers, and people walking their dogs.

According to a news release, the goal is to bring as many people together as possible to support the childhood cancer community. Organizers are especially encouraging kids to get involved to show that kids support other kids.

The race starts and finishes at Babe’s Tap in Coal City , and the first 400 registered racers are guaranteed a custom race shirt and finisher medal. Last year’s race had 426 runners and walkers coming out to show their support during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Registration is $35, and $40 on race day. Teams of 10 or more registered under the same team name will receive a $10 discount.

All proceeds benefit the Megan’s Mission Foundation to support childhood cancer research at the Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Laboratory at the Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute in Oregon.

Megan’s Mission has donated $2.5 million to support childhood cancer research in the pursuit of Megan’s dream to end the nightmare of childhood cancer through advocacy and research.

Race sponsorship opportunities are available at https://cfgrundycounty.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/event?event_date_id=1231.