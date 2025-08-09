Community Pulse: Coal City prepares for a new school year

As we open the doors to a new school year, I am filled with excitement for what lies ahead. The start of a new academic year brings fresh opportunities and the chance to inspire growth in each of our 2,148 students.

My favorite day is the first day of school when students return to our buildings. The excitement and energy they possess is unbelievable and I cannot wait to see our classrooms filled on Aug. 13. The Early Childhood Center, Elementary School and Intermediate School will all host our annual “Back to School Night” on Tuesday, August 12. This event allows students to meet their teacher, building administration, visit their classroom, and drop off supplies.

Our faculty, support staff, and administrators have been hard at work preparing classrooms, refining curriculum and assessments, and securing necessary resources to ensure every student has the tools they need to succeed.

The Coal City Community Unit School District #1 remains deeply committed to providing a safe, inclusive and engaging learning environment. As a district we are proud to offer a well-rounded educational experience—one that includes rigorous academic programming alongside a wide range of extracurricular activities that support their individual interests.

Whether it’s in the classroom, on the field, on the stage, or through clubs and service opportunities, Coal City students are encouraged to explore their passions, challenge themselves, and grow as learners and leaders.

As we look ahead to the coming school year, we are excited to continue expanding coursework opportunities that support college and career readiness. We remain committed to maintaining a safe and supportive school environment that meets the academic, social, and emotional needs of all students and staff. Additionally, we will continue to prioritize timely and transparent communication with our school community while encouraging meaningful student and community engagement.

One of our key district initiatives this year is the repair and renovation of the north gym at Coal City Intermediate School, with the goal of reopening the facility ahead of the 2026–2027 school year.

These goals and initiatives are central to our mission: “To prepare today’s learners for tomorrow’s challenges.”

It is an honor to serve as Superintendent of Coal City Schools, and I look forward to all that the upcoming academic year holds for our students, staff, and community.