July 15, 2025
Shaw Local
Wabena Road bridge closed over I-80 in Minooka

By Jessie Molloy
The Wabena Road bridge over I-80 in Minooka prior to the Monday, July 14 crash. (Photo Provided by IDOT)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the Wabena Road bridge over Interstate 80 in Minooka is currently closed after a crash on Monday.

According to IDOT, the bridge, which is located just east of the Minooka interchange at exit 122, was struck by a truck.

The IDOT announcement states that a full closure of the bridge is necessary to inspect the bridge and assess damage to it from the crash.

It is unknown when the bridge will be able to reopen, and IDOT has stated that updates will be available on X.

Jessie Molloy

Jessie has been reporting in Chicago and south suburban Will and Cook counties since 2011.