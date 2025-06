First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris. (Photo contributed by First Presbyterian Church)

The First Presbyterian Church in Morris is hosting an arts and crafts fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 200 E. Jackson St.

The church will have handmade crafts like fishing lures, resin decor, crochet items, paper airplanes, quilts, vinyl, cups, t-shirts, candles, beaded pens and bracelets, and wood crafts.

Participants are provided a 10x10 outdoor space. Food will also be available for purchase. Proceeds go to church youth activities.