Dr. Sharma asks Grundy County Board for second chance on addiction rehab center

Dr. Bipin Sharma, whose proposal for an Existential Counselors Society at the former location of Gipper’s II, 8455 E. Pine Bluff Road, Coal City, was rejected in May, asked the Grundy County Board for a second chance on Tuesday night.

Sharma already runs three rehabilitation centers in Joliet, and the proposed facility as said during the May meeting would employ 10 people, with no visitors allowed. The Grundy County Board voted against the special use petition on a 10-7 vote.

“After the rejection of my proposal, I was contacted by many people that continue to press on,” Sharma said. “Unaware, many colleagues, friends and former clients told me about the response received on the WCSJ Facebook page. Citizens of the county discussed their anger about not approving the project, and I could see there was a lot of support for this drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.”

Sharma said he is raising these issues to let the board know that Grundy County is passionate about addiction treatment and subsequent mental health treatment, and he asked that toe county listen to them as well as each other.

“It will provide a much needed boost in the community and begin the difficult process of helping those with addiction problems,” Sharma said. “Rehabilitation is good for Grundy County, both mental health and substance abuse.”

The proposed facility would serve men ages 21-65, and all potential clients go through a criminal background check.