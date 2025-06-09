Blackberry Lane Farmstand feeds the senses in Channahon

Eli and Aubry White created the Blackberry Lane Farmstand in Channahon, offering a broad variety of items from their farm and from local artisans. (Photo provided by Ashley Oprzedek)

In a nod to the little engine that could, an antique railroad luggage cart that was transformed into the Blackberry Lane Farmstand is home to an array of local artisans’ products from functional to edible, all kept on track by Aubry White at her farm in Channahon.

The Blackberry Lane Farmstand in Channahon offers a wide variety of items from the farm of Aubry and Eli White and from local artisans. (Photo provided by Aubry White)

This is the first full season for the venture she launched with her husband, Eli White. While Aubry offers eggs from pasture-raised chickens and ducks, cut flowers, fruits, vegetables, homemade candles, fresh jams and jellies, Whipped Tallow Body Butter and personal care products, five other local enterprises help fill the farm stand with their creative wares.

It’s typically open Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Christmas, although pickups can be arranged for earlier in the week and during closed winter months. Accepted are Venmo and cash. Hours are weather dependent, with updates on social media.

The new farm stand sprang from a lifestyle change for the Whites, who built their house in 2022 next to property owned by Aubry’s parents and land that’s home to one of her grandmothers.

The young couple saw an opportunity for self-sufficiency.

“We decided, like a lot of people, that we wanted to try to mostly grow things ourselves and try to support ourselves,” Aubry said, acknowledging she still likes to go to Costco every once in a while. “We started slow with chickens and getting eggs and just the garden. I expanded this year – more space to support us and have some [items] for the farmstand, just using the best practices we can. I don’t want to spray anything. I want the best-quality produce without the chemicals.

“I really love being able to give the community some conscious choices,” she said. “I like to know where my food comes from and how it was raised.”

A menagerie has sprung up, including the horse Aubry’s had since she was 10, a miniature donkey named Cookie, goats who stay at grandma’s, and the laying hens who run between the Whites’ home and Aubry’s parents’ house “and everywhere.”

“We want people to be able to track where their stuff comes from and feel good about it, too,” Aubry said.

Strawberry and strawberry-rhubarb jam are among Aubry’s many specialties.

“My daughter and I [just] picked a nice big bowl of strawberries,“ she said. ”Hopefully, we’ll make something from those – a lot get eaten by my 4-year-old. … I can make so much stuff. I want to share it with everybody, too, building a sense of community."

Her husband, whom she dubs her unpaid farmhand, grew up on an Illinois farm. He used lumber milled by Aubry’s grandfather to build up the sides and a peaked roof over the farm stand rail cart, whose origins trace back to the Great Northern Railway.

“We enjoy being able to live mindfully in the products we grow and use while being able to share with others,” Eli said.

The Whites’ farm is very much a family affair, with their three children feeding the hens and collecting eggs.

Aubry likes using duck eggs for her baking, noting, “They make everything so fluffy and delicious. [It gives] a good texture for making breads and cookies and things.”

For a cleaner-burning product, Aubry creates soy-based candles, creating her own fragrance combinations, including one called Grammy’s Kitchen that evokes her apple pie.

Aubry’s other grandmother, who lives nearby but not next door, imparted her love of cooking and has handed down lots of recipes, including the applesauce she prepares with Aubry and the children.

The grandma next door is known “for feeding chickens treats and spoiling my kids,” Aubry said. “It’s such a blessing to have my family so close.”

At the farmstand, peonies have made stunning bouquets, but coming up are dahlias, sunflowers, zinnias, cosmos and wildflowers. On the edible side, the farm stand will offer home-grown cucumber, tomato and squash varieties, peppers, jalpeños and tabasco peppers. Growing on the property are apple, cherry and peach trees.

“Our peach tree is loaded right now,” Aubry said.

A changing array of offerings on the farmstand website extends to Aubry’s elderberry tonic popular in winter. An ingredient is from Countryside Acres Honey of Minooka, one of the stand’s featured vendors. And its beeswax is in her lip balm recipe, reflecting her goal to showcase the best local products.

Rich Robinette provides products from Countryside Acres Honey, which he operates in Minooka, featuring them at the Blackberry Lane Farmstand in Channahon. (Photo provided by Ashley Oprzedek)

Rich Robinette of Countryside Acres offers different flavors, including orange blossom, as well as creamed honey and seasonal flavors, Aubry said, adding, “There’s a lot of great stuff coming from there.”

Added vendors

Michaela Gallaher produces organic sourdough favorites. Her Gallaher Sourdough products are carried at Blackberry Lane Farmstand in Channahon. (Photo provided by Ashley Oprzedek)

Gallaher Sourdough of Plainfield drops off organic items mid-morning on Fridays for first-come purchase. Michaela Gallaher, who grew up in Plainfield and Minooka, generally sends her menu to Aubry the night before, and no advance order is necessary.

“There’s usually a great variety of flavored loaves [and] original,” Aubry said, noting sometimes sourdough-based cookies and brownies also are offered. “She makes just wonderful things.”

Tim Doughney, the woodworker behind Doughney Designs, offers his creations at Blackberry Lane Farmstand in Channahon. Some of his items include cutting boards, bottle openers and bread knives. (Photo provided by Ashley Oprzedek)

Doughney Designs presents creations by woodworker Tim Doughney, known for his cutting boards, and his wife, Renee, a visual artist whose garden stepping stones Aubry features.

“He has the most beautiful products that he makes from different types of wood,” Aubry said. “Recently, he made some bread knives [and] bottle openers. He uses food-safe glue to put it together – he’s very conscious about everything."

Among his wares are long wooden blocks that say Channahon or Minooka, she said. And he and Renee have combined talents in some pieces.

One-of-a-kind earrings by Rachel Meneghini's Harper Rose Jewelry line is showcased at Blackberry Lane Farmstand in Channahon. (Photo provided by Ashley Oprzedek)

Rachel Meneghini designs “super adorable earrings – all handmade, really unique, colorful, really beautiful,” Aubry said of the Harper Rose Jewelry line.

Signature beverages from The Koffiebar, owned by Ashley Oprzedek, can be found at Blackberry Lane Farmstand in Channahon. (Photo provided by Ashley Oprzedek)

Ashley Oprzedek operates The Koffiebar, offering its bottled signature iced coffee and a new item, a watermelon cucumber refresher. It also sells ground coffees and whole beans.

“The refresher [is] very fresh and light, perfect for summer,” Aubry said, adding Koffiebar’s popular beverages are kept in the farm stand cooler.

Growth spurt

Between last year’s abbreviated season for the farmstand and this spring, Aubry has seen a warm reception.

“I really love the support of the community – not just for me, but for all of the small businesses [represented at] the farmstand," Aubry said, noting that growth this year has been overwhelming. “I’m just so thankful. I’ve met so many wonderful people just doing this that I didn’t expect. … I’m truly very blessed."

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: Blackberry Lane Farmstand

• WHERE: 25649 S. Blackberry Lane near the I & M Canal in Channahon

• WHEN: Typically 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday; weather dependent, with Facebook and Instagram updates

• INFORMATION: facebook.com/blackberrylanefarmstand, blackberrylanefarm.wixsite.com/blackberry-lane-farm