Minooka High School recognizes Students of the Term

The Student of the Term honorees at Minooka Community High School for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 school year. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

Minooka Community High School has recognized its Students of the Term for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 school year.

Honorees included: sophomore Dana Arreola (nominated by Michelle Schoolman, Student Services – South), senior Nicholas Boyce (nominated by Becky Nemeth, English), freshman Maleiah Chavez (nominated by Marialisa Ketcham, Social Studies), sophomore Dominic DiLorenzo (nominated by Alexa Tancil, Science), freshman Sara Grasley (nominated by Michelle Heap, Mathematics), sophomore Kylie Hendrickson (nominated by Dani Ward, CTE), senior Ever McCulloch (nominated by Rich Undesser, World Language/Music/Art), junior Tyler Minda (nominated by Nick Micetich, PE/Health/Driver Education), senior Brandon Rose (nominated by Rachel Krieger, Special Education-English), senior William Schuch (nominated by Rob Davis, Special Education-Mathematics), and freshman Allisyn Stone (nominated by Keri Elkei, PE/Health/Driver Education).

Teachers from each department nominate students every term to celebrate their efforts and accomplishments, according to a Friday news release. These can include achieving a personal standard of excellence or character, performing uniquely, achieving high test scores, writing papers or improving and making exceptional contributions to the class.