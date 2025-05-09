Morris receives $771,263 community revitalization grant

The City of Morris announced Tuesday that it is receiving a $771,263 Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main Streets (RDMS) grant.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded a total of $20 million to 16 different community revitalization projects, according to a Tuesday news release.

“As Governor, one of my top priorities is to reverses decades of neglect and broken promises and bring jobs, opportunity, and hope back to communities across Illinois, while breathing new life into our downtown corridors and beyond,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This program will directly support 25 communities across the state by funding critical community development projects, housing and infrastructure all while revitalizing commercial corridors.”

Morris Mayor Chris Brown said the city is thrilled to receive the grant funds.

“From the start of our administration just over four years ago, we dedicated ourselves to the pursuit of grant dollars and I am so proud of our staff and all those that helped us with our successful grant application,” Brown said. “This is a highly competitive grant program, so to be selected is quite an honor.”

According to the news release, the program includes design, engineering and installation of new streetscape enhancements in Downtown Morris that are consistent with what was recommended in the Morris Downtown Master Plan that was adopted in July 2020. It includes improvements along Liberty Street, three bump-outs to intersections to improve pedestrian space and provide outdoor dining space, and bollards for pedestrian safety.

There will also be beautification elements to the plan, like new planting areas and additional benches. There will also be new storm water inlets and curbs and gutters.

According to the news release, there isn’t yet a timeline for construction.

The RDMS Capital Program provides grants for construction, repair and modernization of public infrastructure and amenities to boost jobs, improve the quality of life, and stimulate economic activity for communities that have experienced historic disinvestment, according to the news release.

For more information in the City of Morris, visit morrisil.org.