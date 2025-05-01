Morris Hospital and YMCA nutrition seminar focuses on meals for weight loss

Morris Hospital and the YMCA are hosting a free nutrition seminar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 20 at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave., Morris, called “Build Balanced Meals for Weight Loss.”

A Morris Hospital registered dietitian will discuss how to create a balanced plate by incorporating all food groups. Weight loss and weight management tips through balanced eating are also covered, according to a Monday news release.

Morris Hospital dietitians host nutrition seminars monthly at the YMCA to provide knowledge and tools for making lasting, healthy changes in eating habits, according ot the news release.

The seminars are open to the public and free. Community members can register for the entire series or choose topics of interest.

To register, call Morris Hospital’s Wellness Manager at 815-705-7358 or go to www.morrishospital.org/events and select the Nutrition category.