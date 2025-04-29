Minooka Community High School breaks ground on new career center, fieldhouse

Representatives from Minooka Community High School, Nicholas and Associates, and DL Architects break ground on the new Career and Technical Education Center at Minooka Community High School's Central Campus on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

Minooka Community High School soon will be getting a little bigger, as the district broke ground Saturday on both its south and central campuses for the $82 million fieldhouse and a career and technical center.

Board members, city officials, engineers and architects first met at the future location of the fieldhouse behind the south campus at 26655 W. Eames St. in Channahon.

District 111 Superintendent Robert Schiffbauer said the new fieldhouse is the beginning of a new era that allows student-athletes to train, compete and grow in spaces designed for excellence.

“No more running in the hallways,” Schiffbauer said. “Students from every walk of life, whether in athletics, physical education or community events, will find a place to belong, be inspired and thrive. The fieldhouse represents a collective commitment to providing the very best to our students.”

Principal Jamie Solomon said Saturday was a historical day for a future that will allow Minooka High School to run indoor practices and track meets while providing multipurpose space for other activities.

Natalie DeBold, a senior, said she’s excited for the future students who no longer have to run the hallways or warm up by running in tight circles.

“We want families to know that this space is going to be open for them,” Schiffbauer said. “We know our retired folks will be able to use it for our walking program, and it’s important that this becomes the center of our community.”

The fieldhouse will feature a 200-meter, six-lane indoor track, a weight room, additional locker rooms, a coach’s office, more storage and a maintenance shop.

Schiffbauer said the Career and Technical Education Center should be similarly transformational for the district.

Superintendent Robert Schiffbauer addresses the crowd at the groundbreaking for the fieldhouse at 26655 W. Eames St., Channahon, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

School board President Laura Hrechko said the new Career and Technical Education wing of the building reflects a vision and commitment to preparing students for the real-world and meaningful careers.

“This wing is about honoring and investing in a student’s potential, whether they plan to go to college or enter the workforce or learn a skilled trade,” Hrechko said.

The Career and Technical Education building will be 32,100 square feet and also will come with 24,100 square feet in remodeling.

The expansion will provide new classrooms with equipment to allow for improved and more technical education courses. It will add an auto shop, welding shop, construction and woods shop, and a robotics electricity lab.

It also will add a commercial kitchen and remodel the food lab.