Coal City students among those participating in youth council visit to Springfield

High school students across the 53rd State Senate District recently visited the Illinois State Capitol by participating in the Youth Advisory Council courtesy of State Senator Chris Balkema, R-Channahon. (Photo provided by office of State Senator Chris Balkema)

State Sen. Chris Balkema,R-Channahon. recently welcomed high school students across the 53rd Senate District to the Illinois State Capitol for his Youth Advisory Council.

The program offered students a firsthand look at state government operations.

“I wanted to be a part of the Youth Advisory Council because I am very interested in the structure of government and political science,” Alec Waliczek from Coal City High School said in a news release from Balkema’s office.

“We got to sit in the seats of the Senators and House of Representatives and learn all about the members. I also learned about trust through government today and voting in what you believe in and what’s right,” she said.

The YAC program allows students to engage directly in the legislative process through a hands-on simulation, according to the release.

During this week’s meeting, participants filled roles such as legislators, advocates, media, and concerned citizens as they debated a bill focused on ensuring clean drinking water in schools, a topic that resonated deeply with students and sparked thoughtful discussion, according to the release.

“Even if you do not have a position of high authority in your state’s politics, you can still make a difference,” Addison Huber from Prairie Central High School said in the release.

“The state officials always seem far away at first, especially when you are younger; they seem too busy that you can’t talk to them, but it is really cool to come and learn that they have offices close to us and they want to hear from us,” Huber said.

For Balkema, the YAC is about more than learning government, it’s about empowering the next generation of leaders.

“These students brought passion and great ideas to the table,” Balkema said in the release. “It’s inspiring to watch them take initiative on an issue as important as clean water in our schools. I hope this experience shows them that their voices truly matter.”

Balkema’s Youth Advisory Council is held each school year and is open to high school students in the 53rd Senate District.

Students or educators interested in future opportunities are encouraged to reach out to the senator’s district office.