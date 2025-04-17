Grundy Bank welcomes Kelly McDonald as new commercial lender

Kelly McDonald will be the new Commercial Lender at Grundy Bank, it announced in a Monday news release.

According to the news release, McDonald will play an active role in assisting clients with commercial and agriculture lending focused on developing new business opportunities and managing loan portfolios.

McDonald has over five years experience in the banking industry, working first in mortgage servicing and agricultural sales support before her most recent position as a Treasury Management Analyst.

“Welcoming a new member to our team is not just about opening our doors, but about opening our minds to fresh ideas and our hearts to new friendships,” said Kevin Olson, President & CEO for Grundy Bank. “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey together, where each new day brings the promise of growth, collaboration, and shared success.”

Grundy Bank said in the news release that McDonald is passionate about community service and her goals line up closely with the needs of the community. She aims to make a meaningful impact and foster a stronger, more connected environment.

“Leap and learn,” McDonald said. “Change is hard but it is inevitable, so don’t be afraid to make the leap and adapt.”

McDonald said she’s thrilled to join the new team and showcase her adaptability and enthusiasm for tackling new challenges. She also volunteers as a soccer coach for MSA and Morris United.