Morris kicks off the holiday season with Home for the Holidays parade

A horse-drawn carriage makes its way down Liberty St. during the Morris Home for the Holidays parade. (Michael Urbanec)

Morris residents lined Liberty St. Friday night to kick off the holiday season as Morris Home for the Holidays began, a parade of Christmas themed floats running through the downtown.

Floats included the On Broadway Dancers out of Diamond, the Coal City Madrigals, Morris Cruise Night with a giant snow globe, a couple of horse-drawn carriages and more.

Afterward, residents went to Chapin Park to visit with Santa and have some free hot chocolate.

Home for the Holidays continues on Saturday and Sunday, continuing during the day Saturday with a visit with Santa and horse-drawn carriage rides, along with the annual House Walk for Charity. Saturday is also Small Business Saturday, so all the downtown businesses will be open.

For more information on everything going on in Morris this weekend, visit this Morris Herald-News article.

The On Broadway Dancers out of Diamond perform on their float as it travels down Liberty St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)