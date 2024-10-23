Parts of Coal City Intermediate School closed after crack discovered in gym’s north wall

Superintendent Chris Spencer sent a letter to parents Tuesday warning them of a crack in the Coal City Intermediate School’s north wall, which has closed sections of the school.

Classrooms, and offices, including the band and music room, will be relocated while engineers inspect that area of the building. Workers secured the crack, and the gym will be repaired.

While this area is closed, the bike racks will be moved to another area around the school and the sidewalks on the school’s north side will be closed. The main office will remain open and students and staff will st ill access the building from the south doors along Baima Street.