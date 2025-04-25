Morris Theatre Guild presents The Drowning Girls

The Morris Theatre Guild will show it’s next production, “Drowning Girls”, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 9 and 10, and then May 16 and 17 and then at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 11 and May 18.

The Drowning Girls is a ghost story about three British women who were murdered by the same man in the early years of the 20th century. Each of these women considered themselves insubstantial, according to a Thursday news release.

These women were charmed into marriage by their murderer, which they believed would make them a “useful member of society” according to the news release.

To purchase tickets, visit https://morristheatreguild.org/.