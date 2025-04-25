April 25, 2025
Morris Theatre Guild presents The Drowning Girls

By Michael Urbanec
The Morris Theatre Guild in Morris, Ill. It's a brick building with a green tin roof and a sign that reads "Morris Theatre Guild". There are two bushes in front of it.

Morris Theatre Guild (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Theatre Guild will show it’s next production, “Drowning Girls”, starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 9 and 10, and then May 16 and 17 and then at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 11 and May 18.

The Drowning Girls is a ghost story about three British women who were murdered by the same man in the early years of the 20th century. Each of these women considered themselves insubstantial, according to a Thursday news release.

These women were charmed into marriage by their murderer, which they believed would make them a “useful member of society” according to the news release.

To purchase tickets, visit https://morristheatreguild.org/.

