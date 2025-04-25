5 Things to Do: Grundy County Speedway opening, groundbreakings, and Junk in the Trunk

Renee Farren, in the 44 car, and Randy Weeze, in the 1 car, battle during a street stock heat race. (Photo provided by Grundy County Speedway, from Goodaker Photography)

The 48th annual Spring Classic at the Grundy County Speedway

The Grundy County Speedway will begin its season at 5 p.m. Saturday, 8890 N. Rt. 47, Morris with the 48th annual Spring Classic. This event sparks the new season, which now includes a figure-eight track and races that will be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly series.

Groundbreaking at Minooka Community High School’s Central Campus

Minooka Community High School is breaking ground on two new projects at both 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday at 201 S. Wabena Ave., first on the building’s south side for a new field house and then on the west side for the Career and Technical Education addition. Both of these projects are expected to be completed by fall 2026, but these groundbreaking events are a good way to stay informed on the project’s futures.

Junk in the Trunk

Junk in the Trunk returns to Morris from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot at 100 W. Commercial Drive. Junk in the Trunk is a great place for those looking for gifts, antiques, artwork, and all sorts of other items they didn’t know they need. Vendor fees are all donated to local non-profit and charity organizations.

Free Comic Book Day

The Morris Area Public Library celebrates Free Comic Book Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 3. Free comic books are available for everyone while supplies last.

Three French Hens Market

The Three French Hens Country Market returns to Downtown Morris from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 10 in the parking lot of 402 Liberty St. The market features antiques, artisans, hand-crafted items, produce, baked goods, flowers, and more. Downtown Morris tends to get pretty crowded during the Three French Hens Market, so those attending should prepare to walk a good distance once they park.