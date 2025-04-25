City of Morris hosts paper shredding event

The City of Morris is hosting a paper shredding event for residents from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 10 at Morris City Hall, 700 N. Division St.

The city said in a Thursday news release that this event is to help residents protect personal information and reduce clutter by securely shredding old documents like bank statements, tax records, medical bills and other paperwork that contains sensitive or confidential information.

“With identity theft on the rise, the city is committed to offering this free service to help the community protect their privacy,” reads the news release.

The service is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and there is a limit of four bank boxes per household.

All documents are shredded on-site by a certified mobile shredding truck with a closed-circuit monitor that shows the destruction of the documents. Residents should remove non-paper items like binders, paperclips and plastic. Commercial or business-related shredding will not be accepted.

“We are please to offer this important service to our residents,” said Mayor Chris Brown. “By providing this secure shredding event, we are helping our community safely dispose of personal information and reduce the risk of identity theft, while also promoting sustainability by encouraging responsible document disposal.”

Residents are encouraged to arrive early. For more information, visit morrisil.org or call Community Affairs Director Stan Knudson at 815-585-7441.