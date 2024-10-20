October 20, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Catholic Spirit Radio hosts pilgrimage to Mother Angelica's Shrine in Alabama next August

By Shaw Local News Network
Catholic Spirit Radio's flyer for the pilgrimage.

Catholic Spirit Radio's flyer for the pilgrimage. (Photo provided by Catholic Spirit Radio)

The Catholic Spirit Radio Network is inviting people to join a pilgrimage to Mother Angelica’s Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Henceville, Ala. and EWTN in Irondale, Ala., from Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 to Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.

For more information, visit https://www.catholicspiritradio.com/ and click on the “EWTN Pilgrimage” tab. Anyone with questions can call Kathy at 309-828-6554 or Jerry at 630-514-6221. There is limited seating, and the early bird special ends Jan. 31, 2025.

Catholic Spirit Radio is based at 108 Boeykens Place in Normal, and broadcasts on 89.3 FM in Morris.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois