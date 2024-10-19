Jewel-Osco celebrates soft-opening of new store in Diamond next Tuesday

Jewel-Osco is opening a new store in Diamond and it will celebrate it with a ribbon cutting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 2707 E. Division St.

The ribbon cutting will include company leadership and employees, the Coal City High School marching band, local lawmakers, JoJo the Jewel-Osco mascot and more.

The 63,918 sq. ft. store includes a Starbucks, deli and hot foods, sushi, bakery, produce, meat and seafood, beer, wine and liquor, and a pharmacy with a drive up.

The Diamond store will be the 189th Jewel-Osco stare in the Chicagoland area and will formally open at 6 a.m. Wednesday. It will also be making donations to the Northern Illinois Food Bank, the Coal City High School marching band, and Operation Firm Handshake.