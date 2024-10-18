University of Illinois Extension thanks farmers as harvest season rolls on

Volunteers hand out goodies to farmers as part of the University of Illinois Extension's volunteer event to thank farmers for their work during the harvest. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

As farmers throughout Grundy, Kankakee, and Kendall Counties work diligently to bring in another harvest, University of Illinois Extension and the Kendall-Grundy and Kankakee Farm Bureaus said its thanks to those bringing in the harvest.

Youth and volunteers, supported by both organizations, devoted time last weekend during National Thank a Farmer weekend to say “thank you” to farmers who might be facing a stressful time of year.

“Our support a farmer event is a great opportunity for us to come together and allow 4-H’ers to express their gratitude to the farmers who are the foundation of this community,” said Brooke Katcher, 4-H recruitment and engagement program coordinator, “now in its third year, the event is a major highlight for our youth and I know that a lot of joy and love went into each bag that the 4-H members put together.”

The campaign was bookended with events held Monday at the Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau building and Saturday in Cabery, resulting in over 650+ bags consisting of snacks, homemade baked goods, and more, all with a message of support for the community agricultural professionals that work hard to feed the County.

According to Lindsay Mahoney, Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau programming and Ag in the Classroom coordinator, the event helps shine a spotlight on an important industry: “Many people don’t realize how much we rely on agriculture professionals in our everyday lives. From food and fiber, to fuel, farmers are one of the reasons we can live the lives we do.”

“2024 has been a rough year on the farm for many due to a wet planting season,” Mahoney said. “It’s a positive that we can end the year with a smooth harvest with nearly a third of all corn and almost half of all soybeans harvested throughout the state.”

Supporting farmers, especially coming off a stressful year, is as easy as being more aware during harvest, according to Mahoney: “simply having patience when encountering farm machinery will go a long way. During this season, you will see an increase in slow-moving traffic – Giving some space and slowing down when encountering these situations will mean farmers don’t have to worry about their safety and can instead focus on bringing in the harvest.”

Resources to help support the farmers are available online from both the Farm Bureau and Illinois Extension.

For resources from Illinois Extension, including information on market prices, cash rent, farm documents, and access to experts, visit extension.illinois.edu.

According to Mahoney and Katcher, the fast-paced, high stakes time of harvest can be a particularly stressful time for agricultural professionals. According to the American Farm Bureau, studies have shown that suicide rates among farmers are two-to-five times higher than the national average. Stress and mental health in general are a major concern – with issues ranging from market fluctuations, extreme weather, isolation, financial uncertainty, and extreme situations all being major stressors.

“Whether it be stressors from an uncertain year or physical concerns, it’s important for ag professionals to put themselves first,” Mahoney said. “Always wear a harness and work with others in grain bins, use appropriate safety props when working under machinery, get enough sleep, and reach out to others for help. Staying safe during harvest means taking precautions and reaching out when you need help.”

Those struggling can visit farmstress.org for free resources. More information on farm stress including information on free mental health vouchers for agricultural producers and their families, can be found at extension.illinois.edu/health/farm-mental-health.

“Thanking farmers and giving our working professionals a much-needed break is a great way for our youth to give back,” Katcher said. “We even had one gentleman who said he forgot to pack lunch and we showed up at just the right time.”

For more information on the 4-H program, visit 4h.extension.illinois.edu. Information on the Kendall-Grundy Farm Bureau can be found online at kendallgrundyfb.com. Information on the Kankakee Farm Bureau can be found online or by calling (815) 932-7471.