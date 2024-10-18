Calling all Halloween Critters and Characters: Morris Lions Club hosts annual costume contest

Nine and 10-year-olds pose for a photo after the contest is finished. (Photo contributed by the Morris Lions Club)

The Morris Lions Club is hosting its annual Halloween costume contest at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 E. Washington St.

Prizes will be awarded after 5 p.m. for ages 0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, and 13 and older. Adults are encouraged to come in costume, as well, and they will be judged in the 13 and up category.

The Morris Lions will also provide treats afterward, so everyone should bring a bag. In case of bad weather, the judging will be moved to the Eagles Hall across the street.

Anyone with questions can call Lori Linn at 815-942-8262.