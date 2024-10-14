Morris Area Garden Club presents "Bringing the Tropics to the Midwest"

The Morris Area Garden Club is hosting its next meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Morris Area Public Library, 604 Liberty Street, where anyone can come and learn how to bring a tropical oasis to their garden using both tropical and Midwestern native plants.

The presentation will come via Zoom by Dan Schuknecht, a Thai Garden Horticulturist with Ohlbrich Botanical Gardens.

The session starts with a brief business meeting and ends with a door prize drawing. Attendees can pick up a snack on the way to their seats and enjoy the presentation, which is sponsored by the Morris Area Garden Club and the Morris Area Public Library.

The November presentation will be “Native Plants in Fall and Winter” by Jess McQuown, the Program Coordinator for Four Rivers Environmental Education. That meeting will be at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Non members are welcome to attend and learn more, and questions can be directed to MAGardenclub@gmail.com or by visiting the Morris Area Garden Club Facebook page.