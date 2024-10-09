Groundbreaking set for Thursday at The Preserve at Heritage Woods in Minooka

Bill Aeschliman, owner of JB Property Pros, LLC, has announced a groundbreaking ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Heritage Woods, adjacent to 701 Heritage Woods Drive in Minooka.

The Preserve at Heritage Woods is a comprehensive Continuing Care Retirement Community designed to provide a seamless transition for seniors as their care needs evolve, according to a Tuesday news release.

Heritage Woods of Minooka, a supportive living facility, opened its doors in 2017 during the first face of its four-phase project. This project has been in development for over 19 years. Once completed, it will hold around 350 residents and have a full spectrum of care options.

“Our neighborhood of senior services is designed to follow residents as their needs advance,” Aeschliman said. “This approach enhances their quality of life while providing families peace of mind, knowing their loved ones are well taken care of at every stage of aging.”

The next step is the introduction of The Preserve-Duplexes, which will have 46 independent living duplexes for seniors age 55 and older, scheduled for completion by 2025. Future plans include around 50 independent senior apartments, and a skilled nursing and rehab facility. According to the release, when the project is complete in 2027, it will ensure residents do not have to seek additional facilities as their care needs change.

“This project is filling a need for our senior community and growing an area of Minooka that is ready for development,” said Christina Van Yperen, Channahon Minooka Chamber President & CEO. “We cannot wait to celebrate the groundbreaking of The Preserve at Heritage Woods.”

Services from this facility will also be extended to duplex residents.

“One of the hardest decisions seniors and their families have to make is: Where am I [we] going to live through the transition of aging?” Aeschliman said. “Our dream is to offer a community where, once you decide to become a resident, your quality of life is greatly enhanced by not having to hassle with the question, ‘Where do I [we] go next?’ We have facilities that can handle all of your aging transitions, providing peace of mind for residents and their families. Our goal is to create 2-3 more of these C.C.R.C. communities throughout Illinois.”

For more information about The Preserve at Heritage Woods, visit thepreservehw.com or email sale@thepreserve.com.