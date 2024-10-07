Minooka and Plainfield Central volleyball to square off in Hits for Hugs fundraiser

Minooka and Plainfield Central’s girls volleyball teams will participate in the Hits for Hugs fundraiser to benefit Shorewood HUGS at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. The event will include raffle baskets, shirt sales and a 50/50 raffle. (Graphic provided by Minooka Community High School)

Minooka and Plainfield Central’s girls volleyball teams will participate in the Hits for Hugs fundraiser to benefit Shorewood HUGS at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. The event will include raffle baskets, shirt sales and a 50/50 raffle.

Event organizers hope to raise enough money to grant several wishes for community members. This year’s in-person wish will be for Ariel and Danny, who are expecting their first daughter in November. Over the summer, it was discovered that their daughter has hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a heart defect where the left side of the heart does not develop properly. This condition affects approximately 1 in 3,800 babies. The condition will require multiple surgeries following the birth, during which Ariel and Danny will be staying in Chicago to be close to their daughter. The fundraiser aims to supply the couple with gas and food gift cards.

Shorewood HUGS is a nonprofit women’s organization that works to make a positive impact on the lives of those in the community one hug at a time. To donate to the game and cause, email Minooka volleyball coach Carrie Prosek at cprosek@mchs.net for more information.