Upcoming events at the Morris Area Public Library: October 7-12

Here are the upcoming events at the Morris Area Public Library the week of Monday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 12.

Creatives can visit the library from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for Calling All Crafters. The library is asking those knitting, crocheting, or creating other crafts to come in and enjoy a creative afternoon. A Gathering of Magic: The Gathering takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., welcoming all skill levels to join in the competitive card games. The library also has a program from the Caregiver Educational Series at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on stress-busting, learning effective strategies for managing caregiver stress.

Library Director Resa Mai’s Reviews and Recipes series continues at 6 p.m. Tuesday, where she will walk viewers through a recipe for Warm Gooey Red Devil Soup. People who enjoy board games can stop in from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday to try out the library’s collection of board games.

Nighty Night Storytime also returns from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, where a library worker will read bedtime stories to children who stop in and ask for one.

JumpStart is hosting a free developmental screening at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. This is a walk-in event offering free screenings for anyone under the age of three.

The library is also hosting Sensory Sensitive Activities from 3:30 p.m. to 4p.m. Friday. This is a program featuring a quiet, supportive environment for children with sensory needs.