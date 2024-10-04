New Farmers Insurance agency open in Minooka

New Farmers Agency Owner Sarah Hughes celebrates her new office with a Channahon Minooka Chamber ribbon cutting Sept. 12. Her office is located inside Heartland Bank at 500 Blair Road in Minooka. (Photo provided by the Channahon Minooka Chamber of Commerce)

Sarah Hughes Farmers Agency is now open in Minooka and taking on new clients.

“We are unbelievably excited to be here and serve the community,” said Sarah Hughes, agent and owner of Sarah Hughes Farmers Agency, in a news release. “We plan to grow and be very active members in the community. We are working on a couple of programs to help local businesses and to help people in need.”

Hughes opened her agency inside Heartland Bank at 500 Blair Road in Minooka about two months ago and offers every type of insurance – home, auto, umbrella, motorcycle, life, annuities, bonds, and she specializes in commercial insurance.

The Channahon Minooka Chamber held a ribbon cutting for the new insurance office Sept. 12 with Minooka Mayor Ric Offerman, village officials, Chamber staff and Chamber members.

“Sarah is a go-getter and is the type of agent everyone wants – someone who has their best interest at heart and who will work for their safety and security,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said. “Adding Sarah Hughes Farmers Agency to our membership is an asset to our network.”

The office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on Sarah Hughes Farmers Agency call 779-260-5111 or visit agents.farmers.com/il/minooka/sarah-hughes.

For more information on the Channahon Minooka Chamber, a part of the Grundy County Chamber, visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.