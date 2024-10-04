Applications for Shop with a Local Hero available now

Heroes and Helpers 2023 Dave Wolgast, with the Conservation Police and Grundy County Heroes and Helper volunteer Halee Barry help Alana R. pick out a new pair of shoes. (Michael Urbanec)

Grundy County Heroes and Helpers has applications available for the 2024 Shop with a Local Hero Christmas event at its website, gchinc.org.

Applications are due at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and are available for families residing in Grundy County with children ages 4-15 who have experienced hardship or adversity in the last year.

Shop with a Hero is an event that matches a child with a local hero, like law enforcement, firefighters, EMS and military along with a volunteer helper. Together, they take the child on a shopping spree at Walmart for clothing and other necessities, and Children are then treated to a Christmas party that includes toys, lunch, and a special visit with Santa.

“It has been exciting to see our event grow each year due to the support of our community,” said Wendy Briley, GCHH board president. “Last year we were able to serve 180 children. We fundraise and toy drive all year long to be able to give families in need support, assistance, and Christmas joy that every child should get to experience.”

The Grundy County Heroes and Helpers Annual Draw Down, the organization’s largest fundraiser, takes place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Gardner American Legion, 426 Industry Avenue. The events include bucket raffles, a 50/50 drawing, live and silent auctions, and a draw down all with dinner included. Tickets are available at https://gchhinc.org/.

The Grundy County Heroes and Helpers will also be at Morris Walmart Saturday, Oct. 26, collecting new, unwrapped toy donations for the Christmas event. For more information, email info@gchinc.org or call 815-200-6957.