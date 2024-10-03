Early voting in Grundy County begins now through Monday, Nov. 4

A man shows off his “I Voted Early” sticker after voting at the McHenry County Election Center on Thursday Sept. 26, 2024, during the first day of early voting in McHenry County, (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Grundy County Clerk Kay Olson issued a news release Thursday reminding voters that early voting for the upcoming Nov. 5 general election has begun and will continue through Monday, Nov. 4.

Early voting takes place at the County Clerk’s Office at the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 E. Washington St. Cell phones are not allowed inside.

Votes will be taken during regular hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with additional hours added until 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday and Sunday.

Early voting is also offered from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday and Sunday at Minooka Village Hall, 121 McEvilly Road, Minooka and the Coal City Library, 70 N. Irving St., Coal City from now through the election.

Those wishing to vote by mail can do so by contacting the County Clerk’s Office at 815-941-3222, ext. 1 to obtain the application. It’s also available at https://www.grundycountyil.gov/ under the “Election Information” tab. Ballots must be postmarked no later than election day and received at the Grundy County Clerk’s office within 14 days after election day.