Dwight rescue group gets money to help at-risk older dogs

Guardian Angel Basset Rescue in Dwight is one of 100 animal welfare groups to receive a grant to help local senior dogs and those who love them.

The grant money is being distributed by Grey Muzzle Organization. Over the past 16 years, the national nonprofit Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $5.7 million in grants to support its vision of “a world where every senior dog thrives, and no old dog dies alone and afraid,” as stated in a news release announcing the grants.

Guardian Angel Basset Rescue has been rescuing Basset Hounds in Central Illinois and the Midwest for over 27 years. More than 6,000 Bassets have been rescued and placed in great homes by GABR, according to the organization’s website www.bassetrescue.org

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like Guardian Angel Basset Rescue make a positive difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer stated in the release. “Many senior dogs in the Central Illinois area are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the lifesaving work of Guardian Angel Basset Rescue.”