Grundy Health Dept. moves some senior services to Catholic Charities

As of Oct. 1, the Grundy County Health Department-Senior Division will no longer be providing some services.

These services will be transitioned to Catholic Charities, which will now oversee their delivery:

• Medicare Assistance

• License plate discounts

• Flexible community spending programs

• Information and Assistance

“We understand there may be questions about the services we continue to provide. As of now, the Senior Division will continue to manage the Community Care Program. We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this transition. We are confident that Catholic Charities will continue to offer exceptional support to the seniors of Grundy County. Thank you for your understanding and continued trust,” Grundy County Health Department stated in a release announcing the change.

All inquiries regarding these services should now be directed to Catholic Charities 815-523-9918 .