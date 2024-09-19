Morris part of new Illinois River Cities coalition

The Illinois Waterways Ports Commission, one of the four rural, regional, multi-modal, inland ports that make up the Corn Belt Ports, has launched the Illinois River Cities & Towns Initiative, a coalition of more than 12 mayor-led cities and towns along the Illinois River.

This new initiative “will serve as a unified and independent voice advocating for the economic, environmental and political interests of the Illinois River region at both the state and national levels,” according to the news release announcing the collaboration.

The city of Morris downtown district. (Photos by)

Morris is one of the 12 communities that is included in the venture.

“The Illinois River is the lifeblood of our communities, and the creation of the IRCTI will ensure that we have the tools and resources needed to protect its future. This initiative will give our cities a unified voice in advocating for the policies and funding we need to preserve the economic and ecological health of our region,” Mayor Chris Brown said in the release.

Anshu Singh, IRCTI project manager, and director of sustainability for the Illinois Waterway Ports Commission, added, “We are always stronger together. Being sandwiched in between the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative (GLSLCities), and the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative (MRCTI), we in many ways have lost our unique Illinois River voice. IRCTI will help us regain that voice and enable us to work in partnership with the Great Lakes and Mississippi River Communities to advance the goals of our Illinois River Communities.”

Morris Mayor Chris Brown (Photo provided by Mayor Chris Brown)

The IRCTI looks to empower member cities and towns to collaborate on critical issues impacting the Illinois River watershed. The goal of the IRCTI will be to build the capacity of mayors and city leaders to undertake initiatives that attract jobs, foster sustainable economies, and protect the environment, “ultimately preserving the Illinois River as a vital natural and economic system that serves both people and nature,” the release .

Key Goals

Advancing Local Objectives: Working in cooperation with the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative and others, IRCTI will advocate for the specific goals of Illinois River cities and communities.

Working in cooperation with the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative and others, IRCTI will advocate for the specific goals of Illinois River cities and communities. Securing Sustainable Funding : The initiative will work to secure significant state and federal grant funding and appropriations that will benefit cities along the Illinois River, ensuring that infrastructure, environmental, and economic development projects receive the resources they need.

: The initiative will work to secure significant state and federal grant funding and appropriations that will benefit cities along the Illinois River, ensuring that infrastructure, environmental, and economic development projects receive the resources they need. Full-River Ecosystem Advancement: The initiative will champion a comprehensive ecosystem restoration and sustainability program for the entire Illinois River, working to advance the natural beauty and environmental health of the waterway.

The IRCTI will be sponsored by the Illinois Waterway Ports Commission as a tributary organization of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative. “By aligning with MRCTI, the IRCTI will increase opportunities for funding and collaboration, leveraging national resources for the benefit of Illinois River cities and towns,” according to the release.